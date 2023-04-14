Tracy L. Skeans Sells 3,740 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $501,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE YUM traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.47. 526,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,445. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $135.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.88.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth $393,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2,791.8% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 14,015 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Stories

