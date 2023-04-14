Tracy L. Skeans Sells 3,740 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $501,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE YUM traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.47. 526,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,445. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $135.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.88.
Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.
Yum! Brands Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.81.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth $393,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2,791.8% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 14,015 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Yum! Brands
Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yum! Brands (YUM)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.