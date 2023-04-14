TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Trading Down 5.5%

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.59 and last traded at $12.66. Approximately 540,794 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 866,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TPIC shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. Bank of America raised shares of TPI Composites from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPI Composites Trading Down 5.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $543.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.65.

Institutional Trading of TPI Composites

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $402.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.71 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a negative return on equity of 38.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 1,561.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 231.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

(Get Rating)

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.