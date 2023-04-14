Total Investment Management Inc. Takes $292,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Management boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

MUB stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.16. The stock had a trading volume of 974,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,761. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.77 and a 200 day moving average of $105.61.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

