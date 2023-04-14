Total Investment Management Inc. Sells 10,826 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Total Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 83.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,826 shares during the quarter. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,431,000 after purchasing an additional 367,532 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2,948.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 314,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,162,000 after buying an additional 304,600 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7,553.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 297,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,437,000 after buying an additional 293,165 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,871,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,804.3% in the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 164,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,605,000 after buying an additional 155,965 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.86. 115,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,308. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $180.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.48.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

