Total Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG)

Total Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,862 shares during the quarter. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Total Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.57% of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMLG. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 223.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 48,571 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 21,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 85,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MMLG traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $19.00. 769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,907. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.53. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.16.

The First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (MMLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large cap growth stocks. Stock selections are made by two portfolio managers. MMLG was launched on Jul 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

