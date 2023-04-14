Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) PT Lowered to C$25.00 at CIBC

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TPZ. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Ci Capital decreased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.92.

Topaz Energy Stock Performance

TPZ traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$19.05. The company had a trading volume of 77,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 15.36. The stock has a market cap of C$2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.75. Topaz Energy has a 12-month low of C$17.76 and a 12-month high of C$24.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.00.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

