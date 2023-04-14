Toncoin (TON) Trading Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. In the last week, Toncoin has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion and $25.34 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $2.28 or 0.00007404 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.25988466 USD and is up 3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $26,377,201.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

