Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 523,200 shares, a growth of 368.8% from the March 15th total of 111,600 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tivic Health Systems
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tivic Health Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 122,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.27% of Tivic Health Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Tivic Health Systems Stock Performance
NASDAQ TIVC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.14. 1,370,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,655. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.84. Tivic Health Systems has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.23.
Tivic Health Systems Company Profile
Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a bioelectronic device company that delivers non-invasive neuromodulation products for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. Its primary product is ClearUP, is a medical device intended to relieve sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tivic Health Systems (TIVC)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Tivic Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivic Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.