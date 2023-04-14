Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 523,200 shares, a growth of 368.8% from the March 15th total of 111,600 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tivic Health Systems

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tivic Health Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 122,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.27% of Tivic Health Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Tivic Health Systems alerts:

Tivic Health Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ TIVC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.14. 1,370,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,655. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.84. Tivic Health Systems has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.23.

Tivic Health Systems Company Profile

Tivic Health Systems ( NASDAQ:TIVC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. Tivic Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 140.80% and a negative net margin of 548.40%. The firm had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tivic Health Systems will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a bioelectronic device company that delivers non-invasive neuromodulation products for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. Its primary product is ClearUP, is a medical device intended to relieve sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tivic Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivic Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.