The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 78.1% from the March 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Swatch Group from CHF 350 to CHF 340 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of The Swatch Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Swatch Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Swatch Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Swatch Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.50.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

The Swatch Group Stock Performance

SWGAY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.18. The company had a trading volume of 32,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,372. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.80. The Swatch Group has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $18.33.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.