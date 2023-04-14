The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Up 425.0% in March

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 425.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

The Sage Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SGPYY traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.24. 3,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of $28.42 and a twelve month high of $40.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 725 ($8.98) to GBX 780 ($9.66) in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group cut The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut The Sage Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $782.29.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

