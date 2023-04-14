The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Strong Earnings

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 2,017,659 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 3,386,218 shares.The stock last traded at $119.19 and had previously closed at $121.41.

The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 EPS.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.70.

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.2% in the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,413.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 362.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 212,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,068,000 after buying an additional 166,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.