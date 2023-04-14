The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Lowered to $151.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $151.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $176.27 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.70.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC stock opened at $121.41 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $118.49 and a 52 week high of $183.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,505,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,604,078,000 after buying an additional 198,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,436,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,754,717,000 after buying an additional 595,811 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,357,000 after buying an additional 860,489 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,264,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,289,000 after buying an additional 36,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,047,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,660,000 after buying an additional 27,301 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Stories

