The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 44,867 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 414,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,373,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,904,000 after purchasing an additional 20,715 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $2,346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.3 %

KHC stock opened at $39.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KHC. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

