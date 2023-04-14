The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Price Target to $8.50

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.50 to $8.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $140.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $95.82 million for the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.87%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -571.43%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 12.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 58.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 113.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

