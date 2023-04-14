The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Short Interest Down 97.5% in March

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 97.5% from the March 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Caldwell Partners International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWLPF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.95. The company had a trading volume of 10,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,152. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15. Caldwell Partners International has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $2.35.

Caldwell Partners International Company Profile

Caldwell Partners International, Inc is a technology-powered talent acquisition company, which specializes in recruitment at all levels. It operates through the Caldwell and IQTalent Partners, Inc (IQTP) segments. The Caldwell segment includes operation with partners in Canada, the United States, Europe and Australia, with functional currencies being the Canadian dollar, US dollar, and British pound.

