The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Short Interest Down 97.5% in March

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 97.5% from the March 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Caldwell Partners International Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CWLPF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.95. The company had a trading volume of 10,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,152. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15. Caldwell Partners International has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $2.35.
Caldwell Partners International Company Profile
