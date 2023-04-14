Terran Coin (TRR) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $3.76 Million

Terran Coin (TRR) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 14th. Terran Coin has a market cap of $3.76 million and approximately $129,960.74 worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terran Coin token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000523 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Terran Coin has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Terran Coin

Terran Coin’s genesis date was April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. The official message board for Terran Coin is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin. Terran Coin’s official website is terrancoin.com. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.

TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

Terran Coin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terran Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terran Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

