Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last week, Terra Classic has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $759.63 million and $57.47 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00009195 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003726 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004635 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004755 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001457 BTC.

About Terra Classic

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,856,260,305,179 coins and its circulating supply is 5,897,962,759,585 coins. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars.

