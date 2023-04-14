TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.63.

TTGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on TechTarget from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on TechTarget from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on TechTarget from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

TechTarget Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $36.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. TechTarget has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $77.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.17 and its 200-day moving average is $46.73.

Insider Activity

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $73.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.28 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 13.99%. Equities research analysts predict that TechTarget will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $36,847.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 17,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,860.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert D. Burke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $47,484.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,441. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $36,847.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 17,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,860.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,700 shares of company stock worth $113,957. Insiders own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 90,828.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,914,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $216,540,000 after buying an additional 4,909,257 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 500.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,655,000 after buying an additional 920,518 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,060,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,962,000 after buying an additional 346,713 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 3,282.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,200,000 after buying an additional 217,298 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 373,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,441,000 after buying an additional 181,796 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechTarget Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Further Reading

