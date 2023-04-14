Team (NYSE:TISI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

TISI stock opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 million, a PE ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.88. Team has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $21.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.56.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The business services provider reported ($5.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Team had a net margin of 7.79% and a negative return on equity of 302.78%. The firm had revenue of $211.29 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Team during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Team in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Team in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Team in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Team by 401.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 72,442 shares during the period.

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

