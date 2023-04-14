TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Stock Price Down 2.6%

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.92 and last traded at $8.09. Approximately 11,912 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 81,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TDCX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of TDCX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. HSBC lowered shares of TDCX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TDCX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.10 to $12.10 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.
TDCX Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Institutional Trading of TDCX
TDCX Company Profile
TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TDCX (TDCX)
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
- Will Investors See Even Bigger Gains When Mobileye Reports Q1?
- Is UnitedHealth Group A Healthy Investment?
- It’s Time To Get In Phase With Enphase
Receive News & Ratings for TDCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDCX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.