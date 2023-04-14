TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Portfolio Manager Sells $289,523.70 in Stock

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann sold 61,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $289,523.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 181,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,037.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Laird Landmann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TCW Strategic Income Fund alerts:

On Tuesday, April 11th, Laird Landmann sold 50,000 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $237,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Laird Landmann sold 8,500 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $39,950.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Laird Landmann sold 10,567 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $49,664.90.

On Friday, March 31st, Laird Landmann sold 58,900 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $277,419.00.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Laird Landmann sold 20,000 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $95,200.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Laird Landmann sold 41,014 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $196,867.20.

On Friday, March 24th, Laird Landmann sold 150,000 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $723,000.00.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TSI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.72. 124,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,149. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.79. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $5.25.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of TCW Strategic Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 2.4% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 120,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 75.9% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 23,082 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 397,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 115,520 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 29,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 30.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

(Get Rating)

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.