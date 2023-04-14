TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TCV Acquisition Stock Performance

TCVA remained flat at $10.24 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,209. TCV Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average of $10.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCVA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in TCV Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $14,394,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in TCV Acquisition by 705.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,644,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,604,000 after buying an additional 1,439,919 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in TCV Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,163,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in TCV Acquisition by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,949,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after buying an additional 1,259,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TCV Acquisition by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,634,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,047,000 after buying an additional 624,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

About TCV Acquisition

TCV Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

