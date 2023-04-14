Tangible One Day Volume Hits $27,727.88 (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Tangible has a total market capitalization of $96.08 million and $27,727.88 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tangible has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One Tangible token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.95 or 0.00009706 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Tangible

Tangible’s launch date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 2.77566425 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $417.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

