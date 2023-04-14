Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.40

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.40 and traded as low as C$0.37. Talon Metals shares last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 151,913 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on Talon Metals from C$0.90 to C$0.80 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Talon Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49. The stock has a market cap of C$302.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Talon Metals Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Etienne Dinel sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total value of C$123,000.00. Corporate insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

