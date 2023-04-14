T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC lessened its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 83.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,022 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 590,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TROW. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.90.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $112.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $146.04.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.94%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

