Synthetix Tops 1-Day Volume of $64.44 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $698.55 million and $64.44 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetix coin can currently be bought for $2.71 or 0.00008947 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Synthetix has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Synthetix Profile

Synthetix’s launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 316,997,796 coins and its circulating supply is 258,184,755 coins. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Synthetix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

