Synex Renewable Energy (TSE:SXI) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.21

Shares of Synex Renewable Energy Co. (TSE:SXI – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.21 and traded as low as C$2.05. Synex Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$2.05, with a volume of 500 shares.

Synex Renewable Energy Stock Down 4.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 379.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.58.

Get Synex Renewable Energy alerts:

Synex Renewable Energy (TSE:SXI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Synex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 59.22% and a negative return on equity of 34.81%. The business had revenue of C$0.46 million for the quarter.

About Synex Renewable Energy

Synex Renewable Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates electric power generation facilities. It provides engineering services for the control and use of water, primarily the design of hydroelectric and other power generation facilities, hydrology studies, river engineering, and related environmental services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.