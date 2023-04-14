Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Short Interest Update

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 84.4% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

Shares of SNCRL traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.90. 2,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,775. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $23.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.56.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

