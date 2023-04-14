Swiss National Bank Sells 4,900 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 258,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Select Medical worth $6,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Select Medical by 275.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Select Medical by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 252.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Medical Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SEM stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $28.08. The company had a trading volume of 97,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,907. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average of $25.65. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $30.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Select Medical had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.65%.

Insider Transactions at Select Medical

In related news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $3,809,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,919,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on SEM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Featured Articles

