Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,700 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $6,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beck Bode LLC increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 52,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Waycross Investment Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.25.

Boise Cascade Stock Down 0.6 %

BCC traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.66. 72,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,508. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $55.14 and a 1-year high of $85.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 46.02%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.78%.

Boise Cascade Profile

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.