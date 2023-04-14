Swiss National Bank Has $6.49 Million Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Grocery Outlet worth $6,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 230.5% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GO traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $27.91. 233,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.06. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.71 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of -0.01.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $930.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.17 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Lindsay E. Gray sold 1,307 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $35,890.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,161.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,588 shares of company stock worth $3,598,260 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

GO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

