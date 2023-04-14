Susquehanna Cuts J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $172.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

JBHT has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $191.00.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 0.5 %

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $174.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.41. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $153.92 and a 52-week high of $200.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.30. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.53). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.26%.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,834,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,538,341,000 after purchasing an additional 69,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,989 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,772,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,537,000 after acquiring an additional 35,137 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,359,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,092,000 after acquiring an additional 106,207 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,157,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.