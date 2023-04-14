Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Short Interest Update

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a growth of 542.5% from the March 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Superior Gold Stock Down 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:SUPGF traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,919. Superior Gold has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.20.

Superior Gold Company Profile

Superior Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. It owns the Plutonic Gold operations located in Australia. The company was founded on July 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

