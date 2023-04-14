Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Short Interest Update

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a growth of 542.5% from the March 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Superior Gold Stock Down 1.2 %
OTCMKTS:SUPGF traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,919. Superior Gold has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.20.
Superior Gold Company Profile
