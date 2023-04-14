StockNews.com Lowers Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to Hold

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar Price Performance

CSIQ traded up $1.14 on Thursday, reaching $39.02. The company had a trading volume of 538,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,635. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.74. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08. Canadian Solar has a 52-week low of $22.15 and a 52-week high of $47.69.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.63. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the third quarter worth $3,605,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 26.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.