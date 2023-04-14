StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GEE Group (NYSE:JOB)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
GEE Group Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of JOB opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. GEE Group has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.55. The stock has a market cap of $49.67 million, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71.
GEE Group Company Profile
