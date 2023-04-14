StockNews.com Downgrades Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) to Hold

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

VSTO traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $41.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average is $26.70.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The firm had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,716,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,992,000 after acquiring an additional 140,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,094,000 after purchasing an additional 234,279 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,409,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,084,000 after purchasing an additional 160,292 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,815,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,097,000 after purchasing an additional 41,501 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

