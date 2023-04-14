StockNews.com Downgrades New York Times (NYSE:NYT) to Hold

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NYT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised shares of New York Times from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of New York Times from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Times currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.08.

Get New York Times alerts:

New York Times Price Performance

NYSE:NYT opened at $39.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 0.99. New York Times has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $45.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Times

New York Times announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other New York Times news, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,922.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,191,807.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,610 shares in the company, valued at $2,988,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,922.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Times

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 37.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 105.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 51,699 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 775.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 290,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,348,000 after acquiring an additional 257,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 13.8% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,828,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,057,000 after acquiring an additional 947,269 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Times Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.