StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International stock opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. Trio-Tech International has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.07%.

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

