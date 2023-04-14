StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Stock Performance

Shares of OFIX opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average of $18.58. Orthofix Medical has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $35.34. The company has a market capitalization of $656.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.56. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $122.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orthofix Medical

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orthofix Medical

In other Orthofix Medical news, Director Shweta Maniar sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $75,650.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 433.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 2,120.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 19.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.