StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

LightPath Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. LightPath Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33. The company has a market cap of $51.69 million, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Trading of LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 62.0% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 195,018 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 31,930 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 73.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 38,316 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the period. 28.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

