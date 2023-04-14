StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.
LightPath Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. LightPath Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33. The company has a market cap of $51.69 million, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.62.
Institutional Trading of LightPath Technologies
LightPath Technologies Company Profile
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LightPath Technologies (LPTH)
- Delta Airlines Is Ready To Fly Higher
- Global Payments Climbs After Goldman Sachs Upgrade
- Fastenal Is At A Critical Turning Point
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Novo Nordisk Charges Higher and Could be Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.