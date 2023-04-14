StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance
NYSE FSI opened at $3.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.02. Flexible Solutions International has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
About Flexible Solutions International
