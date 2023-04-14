Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Price Target to $1,396.00

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1,598.00 to $1,396.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential downside of 19.20% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 0.5 %
NYSE TPL opened at $1,727.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,770.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,098.88. Texas Pacific Land has a 52 week low of $1,250.01 and a 52 week high of $2,739.00.
About Texas Pacific Land
Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.
