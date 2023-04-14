Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Price Target to $1,396.00

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1,598.00 to $1,396.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential downside of 19.20% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE TPL opened at $1,727.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,770.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,098.88. Texas Pacific Land has a 52 week low of $1,250.01 and a 52 week high of $2,739.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 22.0% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 32.7% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth about $715,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 73.1% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 58.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

