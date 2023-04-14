Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target to C$47.00

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$45.50 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.
Stelco Stock Up 1.4 %
STZHF stock opened at $36.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.05. Stelco has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $44.50.
About Stelco
Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. Its products include Pig Iron Ingots, Stelco Hot Roll Products Overview, Coated Products, Cold Rolled Products, Hot Roll Automotive,Stelmax 50/60, Stelmax 80, Stelmax 90, Stelmax 100,Stelmax 780, Stelmax 980 DP, Stelmax 1180 MP, Stelmax 1300 M, and Stelmax 1500 M.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stelco (STZHF)
- Delta Airlines Is Ready To Fly Higher
- Global Payments Climbs After Goldman Sachs Upgrade
- Fastenal Is At A Critical Turning Point
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Novo Nordisk Charges Higher and Could be Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.