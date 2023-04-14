Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Given New $91.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Stifel Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE SF opened at $59.31 on Monday. Stifel Financial has a 1-year low of $49.31 and a 1-year high of $70.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.06). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James M. Zemlyak acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.05 per share, with a total value of $1,121,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,250,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,099,044.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stifel Financial news, insider James M. Zemlyak acquired 20,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.05 per share, with a total value of $1,121,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,250,652 shares in the company, valued at $70,099,044.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.00 per share, with a total value of $590,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,374,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,114,734. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,500. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stifel Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 3.3% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.