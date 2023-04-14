Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Short Interest Update

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a decline of 79.0% from the March 15th total of 186,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 130.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STLJF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. National Bank Financial cut Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:STLJF remained flat at $40.84 during trading on Friday. 28 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $40.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.73.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs and Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products. The Logs & Lumber segment comprises of the sales of logs harvested in the course of the company’s procurement process that are determined to be unsuitable for use as utility poles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.