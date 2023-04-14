Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Short Interest Update

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a decline of 79.0% from the March 15th total of 186,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 130.3 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
STLJF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. National Bank Financial cut Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.
Stella-Jones Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:STLJF remained flat at $40.84 during trading on Friday. 28 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $40.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.73.
Stella-Jones Company Profile
Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs and Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products. The Logs & Lumber segment comprises of the sales of logs harvested in the course of the company’s procurement process that are determined to be unsuitable for use as utility poles.
Featured Stories
