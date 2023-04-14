Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

NYSE:SPLP opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $926.65 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.58. Steel Partners has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $47.62.

In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $272,578.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 174,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,996.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $272,578.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 174,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,996.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $229,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 186,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,851.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,849 shares of company stock valued at $798,142 in the last 90 days. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Steel Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Steel Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Steel Partners by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

