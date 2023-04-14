State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Lowered to $102.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Barclays from $116.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.43% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.27.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $78.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. State Street has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $94.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.79 and its 200-day moving average is $78.25.

Insider Activity

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Equities research analysts predict that State Street will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other State Street news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of State Street

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.