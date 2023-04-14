Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Rating Increased to Positive at OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.74.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.3 %

SBUX opened at $106.99 on Monday. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $110.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.13. The stock has a market cap of $122.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.87%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 4.7% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 55.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 69,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

