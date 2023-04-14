Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.75

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.75 and traded as high as $12.10. Spok shares last traded at $11.84, with a volume of 324,056 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPOK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spok in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Spok from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Spok in a report on Monday, December 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $239.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.47%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.68%.

In related news, Director Todd J. Stein bought 9,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $92,130.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 844,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,134,798.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Todd J. Stein bought 7,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $76,269.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 829,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,162,476.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd J. Stein bought 9,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $92,130.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 844,735 shares in the company, valued at $8,134,798.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 32,856 shares of company stock valued at $327,432 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spok by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spok by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 71,560 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spok by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 71,560 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spok by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Spok by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call center operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

