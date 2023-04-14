Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11,245.31

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of £112.45 ($139.26) and traded as high as £116.05 ($143.72). Spirax-Sarco Engineering shares last traded at £115.10 ($142.54), with a volume of 110,926 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a £124 ($153.56) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of £120.68 ($149.44).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is £116.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is £112.48. The stock has a market cap of £8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,860.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 109.50 ($1.36) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $42.50. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

In other Spirax-Sarco Engineering news, insider Nimesh Patel sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of £110.70 ($137.09), for a total value of £200,588.40 ($248,406.69). In other Spirax-Sarco Engineering news, insider Nicholas John Anderson sold 7,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of £111.58 ($138.18), for a total value of £829,262.56 ($1,026,950.54). Also, insider Nimesh Patel sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of £110.70 ($137.09), for a total transaction of £200,588.40 ($248,406.69). Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

